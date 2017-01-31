Citi Private Bank eyes 15% growth in UAE revenue this year

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Citi Private Bank eyes 15% growth in UAE revenue this year

With $374b of assets under management, lender sees investment opportunity in private equity

Gulf News
 

Dubai: With $374 billion (Dh1.37 trillion) of assets under management globally, Citi Private Bank (CBP) expects a 15 per cent growth in revevues and assets in the UAE this year, even as it eyes investment opportunities in private equity to fund small companies.

“Diversifying from local risks remains a major trend. Clients still tend to favour lower risk capital preservation and income mandates over growth — but this may change with [US President Donald] Trump due to inject fiscal stimulus,” said Mark Mills, head of Citi Private Bank, UAE, and head of Investment Counselling, Middle East.

Last year, the bank’s UAE revenues grew by 20 per cent and outpaced asset growth as trading volumes around the time of Brexit and Trump’s electoral victory picked up.

“Hedging the British pound, reducing duration in financial inclusion portfolios and major sector rotation in equity portfolios were the main drivers. We also had several successful capital rises in public equities and real estate that boosted assets,” Mills said. The bank has added two investment analyst to support clients locally.

Populism risk

After a very difficult 2016, financial assets this year will be not be driven by the fundamentals of the asset classes. Instead, the market may see a shift from monetary to fiscal policy, with a continued rise in risk due to populism, Eduardo C. Martinez, global head of investments at Citi Private Bank, told journalists at a round table.

Martinez sees value in investments in private equity, an asset class which has outperformed public equities and fixed income.

Even though returns on private equity fell from 14 per cent in 2009 to 11.6 per cent in 2016, they have outperformed competing asset classes.

CBP has three investment theories in this. Private equity can act as a intermediary in providing funding to many small-sized companies as banks become more risk averse.

“We expect banks to continue to be under pressure to reduce their size of balance sheet, and to comply in more and more and in return make it difficult for them to fund through lending, and that’s where we see private equity come into space,” said Martinez.

CBP also sees value in providing funding to energy companies and e-commerce firms.

“We saw many energy companies in the US getting impacted by extreme volatility in oil prices. We saw many companies, which were very healthy in terms of cash flow and have access to capital market, getting shut. There’s a space for illiquid investments for private equity,” said Martinez.

CBP prefers upstream companies and may look to invest at an intermediate level, like a warrant or a convertible feature.

Meanwhile, on a medium-risk portfolio, Citi private bank is underweight equities and fixed income, and overweight gold and cash compared to the position four years ago, when it was overweight in equities, and underweight in fixed income.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
dubai property

Also In Markets

Foreign holdings of Egypt debt rise

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis