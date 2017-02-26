Christine Lagarde concludes her official visit to the UAE
Dubai: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said it received Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2017 (WGS) which was held in Dubai.
Christine Lagarde issued her concluding statement and provided a number of recommendations to develop a medium-term strategy that will enable Arab countries to generate government revenues to support growth, the ministry of finance said in a statement. Christine Lagarde stressed that gradual fiscal consolidation and vigorous implementation of structural reforms will help the UAE economy adjust to lower oil price.