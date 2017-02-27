Barclays Africa plans to list Gold ETF in Kenya early this year

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Barclays Africa plans to list Gold ETF in Kenya early this year

The fund, which has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, already has secondary listings in Botswana, Nigeria, Mauritius, Namibia and Ghana

Gulf News
 

Nairobi: Barclays Africa Group Ltd. is preparing to list its NewGold ETF on the Nairobi Securities Exchange after receiving regulatory approval to begin trading the securities.

“We expect the listing to take place early this year,’’ Michael Mgwaba, head of exchange traded products at Johannesburg-based Barclays Africa’s Absa Capital unit, said in an e-mailed response to questions. Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority approved the listing last week.

The fund, which has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, already has secondary listings in Botswana, Nigeria, Mauritius, Namibia and Ghana. The Kenyan regulator approved the listing of 400,000 gold bullion debentures, each equivalent to 0.01 of an ounce of gold.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange has been preparing to introduce new products including derivatives, ETFs and asset-backed securities since at least 2013 as it seeks to boost trading volumes. The volume of shares traded on the Nairobi Securities Exchange declined to 5.81 billion last year, compared with 8.11 billion in 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the same time, the exchange’s market capitalization shrank to $18.7 billion by the end of December, the lowest since 2012.

“NewGold ETF fits the objective of what Kenyan markets seeks to achieve, which is to boost liquidity and deepen the market,” Mgwaba said.

Diversified Portfolios

Investors piled almost $3 billion into long-only commodity-linked ETFs in the first-half of February, driven mainly by investment in precious metals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. The gold price has risen 9.1 per cent this year, as political uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s unorthodoxy, European elections and Brexit ruffle confidence and drive demand for the safe-haven investment.

“Investors in the Kenyan market are keen on diversification and eager to add more products to their portfolios,” Geoffrey Odundo, chief executive of the Nairobi exchange, said in response to e-mailed questions.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Nigeria
follow this tag on MGNNigeria
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Barclays
follow this tag on MGNBarclays

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Nigeria
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Barclays
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Oman sets initial price guidance for dollar bond

Business Gallery

Superyachts on show at DIBS 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat