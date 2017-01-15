Assurance on oil deal compliance to keep prices supported

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Assurance on oil deal compliance to keep prices supported

But rising rig counts from US shale may keep upside restricted

Gulf News
 

Dubai:

Assurances coming out from Abu Dhabi on last month’s Opec deal will keep prices supported for now, but the upside will be limited due to rising US shale.

On Friday, Brent prices fell 1 per cent to end at $55.45 (Dh203.67) per barrel, after losing more than 3 per cent in the week.

“We expect no major changes over the next couple of weeks, we assume that comments from producers will be supportive to the deal and for the prices,” Francisco Quintana, head of strategy at Foresight Advisors told Gulf News. He expects oil prices to be in the range of $53-$58 over the next few weeks.

Last week, officials from the oil producing Opec countries gave assurance that they were cutting production in line with the December Opec deal. That these cuts are happening is also evident from notices sent by these countries to their buyers informing them of the lower supply levels.

“Even if the compliance is partial, say if 90 per cent of the reduction is implemented, then the impact is the same: slow adjustment in the market, support to prices throughout the year,” Quintana said.

Analysts are expecting a clear picture to emerge in Opec’s monthly report to be released on February 13, which is expected to give a full picture of what Opec countries said it had been pumping compared with third-party estimates.

Shale rise

Analysts say rising rig counts in the US could keep the upside in oil prices limited.

Since crude prices first topped $50 a barrel in May after recovering from 13-year lows in February, drillers have added a total of 206 oil rigs in 29 of the past 33 weeks, the biggest recovery in rigs since a global oil glut crushed the market over two years starting in mid 2014.

However the risk of long liquidation of record long positions may been thwarted.

“Considering the ongoing efforts to rebalance the market, we do not see the risk of a major correction as has been seen several times in recent years when speculators got too carried away in either direction,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy, Saxo Bank.

In the week ending January 3, the combined net long position stood at 790 million barrels with the gross long staying above 900 million barrels.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Daman expects profit this fiscal year

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon