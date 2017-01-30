Asian shares, dollar retreat on Trump travel ban, U.S. GDP

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Asian shares, dollar retreat on Trump travel ban, U.S. GDP

Asian share markets and Wall Street stock future fall after immigration curbs

Gulf News
 

(Reuters) - Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration’s policies on trade and the economy.

European markets were also poised for a sluggish start, with financial spreadbetter CMC Markets expecting Germany’s DAX to start the day 0.3 percent lower, Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down 0.4 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to fall 0.5 percent.

The U.S. president on Friday put a 120-day hold on allowing refugees into the country, an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The executive order led to huge protests in many U.S. cities and a raft of legal challenges amid confusion over its implementation. It has also raised worries about the potentially destabilising impact of Trump’s policies.

“Trump always stated these were policies he would implement,” said James Woods, global investment analyst at Rivkin Securities in Sydney. “Quite a lot of it was brushed off as ‘campaign rhetoric’ but he is following through.

“This renews concerns about a trade war with China that would significantly affect both Asian and the global economy,” Woods said.

“The biggest threat to markets at the moment is if Trump continues down the path of protectionism without focusing on economic policies.” MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.4 percent in holiday-thinned trade.

Australian shares closed down 0.9 percent, while New Zealand ended the day 0.7 percent lower.

Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.5 percent for the day as demand for the safe-haven yen weighed on exporters.

Pointing to a weaker opening on Wall Street, S&P/sNasdaq and Dow Jones futures all pulled back around 0.2 percent.

Trump’s immigration orders have created legal uncertainty domestically and drawn criticism from abroad.

Several countries, including long-standing American allies, criticised Trump’s directive as discriminatory and divisive.

U.S. judges in at least five states blocked federal authorities from enforcing Trump’s executive order, but lawyers representing people affected said some authorities were unwilling on Sunday to follow the judges’ rulings.

Separately, a shooting in Canada on Sunday added to wider geopolitical concerns. Six people were killed when a gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, in what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a “terrorist attack on Muslims.” U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were last at 2.4752 percent, after falling to as low as 2.462 percent earlier and down from Friday’s close of 2.481 percent.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of trade-weighted peers, dipped about 0.2 percent to 100.34 in Asian trade, after touching a session low of 100.17.

The dollar also weakened 0.4 percent to 114.6 yen on Monday, pulling away from a one-week high hit Friday.

“If price action is any guide it would appear that (Trump’s) new executive order regarding immigration signed over the weekend appears to have gone down less well with financial markets as early weakness in the U.S. dollar and Asia stocks suggest that markets fear some significant economic blowback,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in London, wrote in a note.

Adding to pressure on markets, data on Friday showed U.S.

economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter, with gross domestic product rising at a 1.9 percent annual rate, below the 2.2 percent rise expected by economists and the 3.5 percent growth pace logged in the third quarter.

Earnings disappointments also weighed, led by Chevron , whose quarterly profit missed expectations, and Starbucks, which trimmed its full-year revenue forecast.

But the impact across Asia may be delayed, with China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam shut on Monday for the Lunar New Year holidays.

While U.S. policies and data are causing some nervousness, investors in Asia will focus on the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting on Tuesday as well as manufacturing and services activity surveys out of China on Wednesday.

Markets will also be watching U.S. inflation data later on Monday, manufacturing data and the Federal Reserve meeting’s outcome on Thursday, and Friday’s non-farm payrolls figure.

In commodities markets, oil started the week on a negative note, extending declines on signs of growing output in the U.S.

that looks set to offset supply cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers.

U.S. crude retreated 0.45 percent to $52.93 a barrel, adding to Friday’s 1.1 percent slide.

Global benchmark Brent crude also dropped 0.45 percent to $55.27, after losing 1.3 percent on Friday.

Gold shone amid the pullback in risk markets, but pared gains. Spot gold added 0.1 percent to $1,192.66 an ounce.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Foreign holdings of Egypt debt rise

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery