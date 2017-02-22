Arabtec shares give fillip to Dubai index, outperforms regionally

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Arabtec shares give fillip to Dubai index, outperforms regionally

The Dubai Financial Market General Index closed 2.42% higher at 3,646.08

Gulf News
 

Dubai:

Arabtec hit an upper circuit on Wednesday as traders covered short positions and with some fresh buying, boosting sentiment in the wider market, triggering outperformance of Dubai index regionally.

“The clarification that the rights issue would be first and its open for all shareholders and assurance from Aabar on its subscription gives comfort and stability for investors of Arabtec,” said Marwan Shurrab, head of high net worth and retail equity brokerage Al Ramz.

Arabtec shares hit their upper circuit, ending 15 per cent higher to end at Dh0.966. Arabtec plans to Dh1.5 billion in rights issue, and then reduction in share capital.

Property majors like Emaar Properties, Union Properties, and Aldar Properties witnessed buying. The Dubai Financial Market General Index closed 2.42 per cent higher at 3,646.08.

“That positive sentiment trickled down to small stocks that were facing pressure for the past couple of days, showing a significant upside in the overall index,” said Shuraab.

Union Properties closed more than 10 per cent higher at Dh1.020, while Dubai Islamic Bank closed 0.48 per cent higher at Dh6.25.

Emaar Properties closed more than 2.5 per cent to be at Dh7.60.

Going ahead, driven by positive momentum, Dubai index may gain further.

“Dubai index is looking very positive, and the index may break resistance level,” Shuraab said.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index closed 0.65 per cent higher at 4,637.52. Aldar Properties closed 2.93 per cent higher at Dh2.46. National Bank of Abu Dhabi Securities closed 0.96 per cent higher at Dh10.50. First Gulf Bank closed 0.37 per cent higher at Dh13.70.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index closed 7,062.85, up 0.07 per cent. The Qatar exchange index closed 0.17 per cent higher at 10,952.66.

The Muscat MSM 30 index closed 0.26 per cent higher at 5,867.46.

The Kuwait exchange index closed 26 points higher at 6,792.73.

The Bahrain exchange index closed more than 1 per cent higher at 1,342.75.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGNDubai Financial Market
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi Securities Exchange
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGNEmaar Properties
First Gulf Bank
follow this tag on MGNFirst Gulf Bank
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

S&P, Dow hit record highs as oil prices rally

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen