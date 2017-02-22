Mobile
Al Ramz Capital becomes market maker for Nasdaq Dubai

Futures trading has increased 1,050% since market opened

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Al Ramz Capital, one of the most active brokerages in the UAE, has become a market maker on Nasdaq Dubai for equities and equity futures, in the latest expansion of the trading infrastructure of the region’s international financial exchange.

Al Ramz Capital became a member of Nasdaq Dubai to trade equities in 2008 and has been one of the leading trading Members on the exchange’s equity futures market since it opened on September 1, 2016.

“Al Ramz Capital has brought impressive financial expertise and experience to the UAE’s capital markets for many years and its market making activity on Nasdaq Dubai will benefit all participants, by facilitating further trading activity. “Opportunities for market making will increase as the exchange adds more securities, including further equity listings as well as equity indices and equity options,” Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai, said.

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
NASDAQ
follow this tag on MGNNASDAQ

