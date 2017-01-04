ADX trading value falls 18% in 2016

Dubai:

The total trading value on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) fell 18 per cent in 2016 to Dh49 billion from Dh60 billion in the previous year, according to a report issued by the bourse.

March was the best month in terms of traded value, with about Dh6.8 billion. The ADX General Index increased by 5.55 per cent or 239 points during 2016, closing at 4,545 points, compared to 2015 when the index closed at 4,307 points.

Average daily trading value in 2016 reached Dh197 billion, compared to Dh241 billion in 2015, a drop of 18 per cent.

However, the total trading volume in ADX witnessed an increase amounting to 29 billion shares compared with 28 billion shares in 2015, an increase of about per cent. February was the highest month in terms of share traded volume, with 5 billion shares traded, the bourse said in a statement.

Average daily trading volume in 2016 reached 118 billion shares, compared to 110 billion shares in 2015, an increase of around 7.2 per cent.

The market capitalisation of all listed companies on the exchange reached more than Dh475 billion at the end of 2016, of which about Dh444 billion was for local listed companies. July topped the monthly market capitalisation for the year.

As for the year 2015, the market capitalisation of all listed companies in the exchange reached about Dh437 billion, of which Dh412 billion was for local listed companies.

Companies listed on the ADX recorded a net profit of Dh29.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2016, compared with Dh30.9 billion at the same period of 2015, a drop of 3.5 per cent. The highest recorded increase was in the Insurance Sector with an increase of 290 per cent compared with the same period of 2015, followed by real estate sector with an increase rate of 15.9 per cent.

The total investors on ADX since its inception and up to the end of 2016 was around 961,807 investors.

3,874 investors joined in 2016 compared with 8,192 in 2015. Among the new investors in 2016, 3,348 were individual and 526 were institutional investors.

In terms of nationality, Emiratis accounted for 1710, while GCC nationals accounted for 245, other Arab nationals for 830, while 1089 were from other nationalities.

Net foreign investment in ADX declined in 2016 to Dh3.4 billion, compared to Dh5.8 billion at the end of 2015, a drop of 41 per cent.

The total number of shares bought by foreign investors and non-UAE nationals, amounted to approximately 12 billion shares with a value of Dh25 billion, with shares sold amounting to approximately 11.8 billion shares, worth an estimated of Dh21.6 billion.

US investors outperformed foreign investors in terms of the net foreign investment in with Dh2.1 billion followed by UK investors with Dh500billion, Singaporeans with Dh292 billion, Dutch investors with Dh275 billion and Kuwaiti with Dh274 billion respectively.

The institutional investments at the ADX recorded Dh5 billion in 2016 compared to Dh7 billion during 2015, a drop of 28 per cent.

The market value of shares owned by Emirati investors increased in 2016 to reach Dh401 billion compared to Dh370 34 billion at the end of 2015, an increase of about 8.5 per cent. The market value of shares owned by foreign investors rose to Dh41.5 billion compared to Dh39 billion at the end of 2015, an increase of 6.5 per cent.