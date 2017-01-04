ADX trading value falls 18% in 2016

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

ADX trading value falls 18% in 2016

The ADX General Index increased by 5.55% or 239 points during 2016

Gulf News
 

Dubai:

The total trading value on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) fell 18 per cent in 2016 to Dh49 billion from Dh60 billion in the previous year, according to a report issued by the bourse.

March was the best month in terms of traded value, with about Dh6.8 billion. The ADX General Index increased by 5.55 per cent or 239 points during 2016, closing at 4,545 points, compared to 2015 when the index closed at 4,307 points.

Average daily trading value in 2016 reached Dh197 billion, compared to Dh241 billion in 2015, a drop of 18 per cent.

However, the total trading volume in ADX witnessed an increase amounting to 29 billion shares compared with 28 billion shares in 2015, an increase of about per cent. February was the highest month in terms of share traded volume, with 5 billion shares traded, the bourse said in a statement.

Average daily trading volume in 2016 reached 118 billion shares, compared to 110 billion shares in 2015, an increase of around 7.2 per cent.

The market capitalisation of all listed companies on the exchange reached more than Dh475 billion at the end of 2016, of which about Dh444 billion was for local listed companies. July topped the monthly market capitalisation for the year.

As for the year 2015, the market capitalisation of all listed companies in the exchange reached about Dh437 billion, of which Dh412 billion was for local listed companies.

Companies listed on the ADX recorded a net profit of Dh29.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2016, compared with Dh30.9 billion at the same period of 2015, a drop of 3.5 per cent. The highest recorded increase was in the Insurance Sector with an increase of 290 per cent compared with the same period of 2015, followed by real estate sector with an increase rate of 15.9 per cent.

The total investors on ADX since its inception and up to the end of 2016 was around 961,807 investors.

3,874 investors joined in 2016 compared with 8,192 in 2015. Among the new investors in 2016, 3,348 were individual and 526 were institutional investors.

In terms of nationality, Emiratis accounted for 1710, while GCC nationals accounted for 245, other Arab nationals for 830, while 1089 were from other nationalities.

Net foreign investment in ADX declined in 2016 to Dh3.4 billion, compared to Dh5.8 billion at the end of 2015, a drop of 41 per cent.

The total number of shares bought by foreign investors and non-UAE nationals, amounted to approximately 12 billion shares with a value of Dh25 billion, with shares sold amounting to approximately 11.8 billion shares, worth an estimated of Dh21.6 billion.

US investors outperformed foreign investors in terms of the net foreign investment in with Dh2.1 billion followed by UK investors with Dh500billion, Singaporeans with Dh292 billion, Dutch investors with Dh275 billion and Kuwaiti with Dh274 billion respectively.

The institutional investments at the ADX recorded Dh5 billion in 2016 compared to Dh7 billion during 2015, a drop of 28 per cent.

The market value of shares owned by Emirati investors increased in 2016 to reach Dh401 billion compared to Dh370 34 billion at the end of 2015, an increase of about 8.5 per cent. The market value of shares owned by foreign investors rose to Dh41.5 billion compared to Dh39 billion at the end of 2015, an increase of 6.5 per cent.

 

More from Markets

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi Securities Exchange
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Wall St loses ground after mixed jobs data

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest