ADIB issues capital-protected equity investment structured note

ADIB’s last three matured equity investment notes have yielded returns of 4.2%, 4.8% and 6.2%, respectively

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has launched its first Sharia compliant equity investment structured note of the year 2017. The note is linked to a basket of undervalued blue chip companies from diversified sectors including health care, technology and telecommunications.

The investment note has a maturity of one year and minimises investment risk by providing 100 per cent capital protection to the capital invested. The note is currently open for subscription until January 22, 2017 with a minimum investment requirement of $30,000.

“We strive to offer our customers a wide-range of wealth management solutions tailored to their specific investment strategies and risk appetite. Over the past year, we have seen increasing demand for our equity investment structured notes as they provide strong returns while enabling our customers to invest in growth industries and with the comfort of knowing that their capital is fully protected.” Daffer Luqman, Global Head of Liabilities and Wealth Management at ADIB, said.

ADIB’s last three matured equity investment notes have yielded returns of 4.2 per cent, 4.8 per cent and 6.2 per cent, respectively.

Similar to its previous equity investment structured note launched in October 2016, investors in this latest product will have the opportunity to invest in an equity basket of leading international brands including Allergan, Cerner, Merck & Co., KDDI, and Philips.

As one of the UAE’s leading banks, ADIB has been developing and delivering best-in-class solutions tailored to meet the financial needs of customers through effective financial planning and asset allocation.

abu dhabi islamic bank pjsc

