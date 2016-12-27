Abu Dhabi to permit short selling in bid to boost liquidityShort Selling in Attempt to Boost Liquidity

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Abu Dhabi to permit short selling in bid to boost liquidityShort Selling in Attempt to Boost Liquidity

The step would make Abu Dhabi the first stock market in the six-nation GCC to permit the sale of securities owned by another investor

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is poised to introduce services facilitating short-selling next year as it seeks to boost trading volume and attract foreign investors to the illiquid market.

ADX, as the local exchange is known, is conducting meetings with brokerages in the United Arab Emirates ahead of introducing a so-called technical short-selling service early in 2017, according to a statement posted on the bourse’s website on Monday. The step would make Abu Dhabi the first stock market in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council to permit the sale of securities owned by another investor.

Boosting liquidity in share trading is one of the biggest challenges for local regulators and stock exchanges in the Gulf. Since the start of 2015, the stocks of at least half of the 62 members comprising the ADX General Index have finished each trading session unchanged.

The plan to introduce short selling is aimed at “diversifying investment instruments in order to increase the level of liquidity to match global markets,” Abdullah Al-Blooshi, ADX’s chief executive officer, said in the statement. “This will enable us to attract foreign investors accustomed to these instruments.”

Short sellers borrow shares they speculate will fall in value, and sell these with the intention of buying them back at a lower price and pocketing the difference.

Most short selling is done by hedge funds and institutional investors to cushion their investments against falling stock prices or to bet that shares have risen too high. In October, the Securities and Commodities Authority in the U.A.E. discussed technical aspects for transferring the jurisdiction over some financial instruments, including margin trading and short selling, directly to ADX and to DFM, Dubai’s biggest stock exchange.

Attempts by other local markets in the Gulf to boost the offering for investors include steps by Nasdaq Dubai in September to permit futures trading on a selection of stocks. Trading in futures contracts for individual stocks or indexes is outlawed in Abu Dhabi.

With most local investors lacking the sophistication to trade complex instruments, short-selling will likely be muted following its introduction, said Ali Adou, an equities portfolio manager at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.

“The local market is dominated by retail investors who will need a lot of education on investment tools,” Adou said in an e-mailed response to questions. “The example to consider is futures. There is a lot of effort being exerted by the Nasdaq and market makers to establish this investment tool, still volumes are low.”

Under Abu Dhabi’s plan, the bourse will select which stocks will be eligible for short selling. A decline of 5 percent or more in a single trading session will trigger a halt in the automatic short selling mechanism for the rest of that day and the following session.

Considering that regional markets have “all their lives been a one-way market: buy first, sell later,” suddenly permitting short-selling won’t change investor behavior overnight, said Ahmed Waheed, vice president of the institutional desk at Mena Corp Financial Services LLC in Dubai.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Wall Street investors brace for 2017 shocks

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan