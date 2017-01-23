Mobile
DP World creates $3.7b investment vehicle with Canada’s Caisse de dépôt

DP World will hold a 55 per cent share in the vehicle while Caisse de dépôt

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Ports operator DP World said on Monday it was partnering with Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec to create an investment vehicle worth US$3.7 billion that would invest in ports and terminals worldwide.

DP World will hold a 55 per cent share in the vehicle while Caisse de dépôt, a long-term institutional investor that manages funds for public pension and insurance plans, will own 45 per cent.

The platform will have “a focus on investment-grade countries” excluding the UAE, and will invest mostly in existing assets but with up to 25 per cent in greenfield opportunities, DP World said.

The vehicle will be seeded with two of DP World’s Canadian container terminals located on the Pacific coast in Vancouver and Prince Rupert, it added.

