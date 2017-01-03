RAK Ruler receives HSBC’s MENA region CEO
RAS AL KHAIMAH: His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Tuesday received Georges Elhedery, chief executive officer for HSBC’s Middle East and North Africa region.
The RAK Ruler was briefed about HSBC’s strategy and plans in the UAE in the coming period. He was also briefed about the services provided to individuals and companies that aim to keep pace with the banking development in the country.
Shaikh Saud hailed the role played by the bank in various development domains in the UAE, wishing it further success and development. A number of senior officials attended the meeting.