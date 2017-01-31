Mobile
India’s ICICI Bank Q3 net profit falls 19%, bad loans rise

Third quarter net profit Rs24.42b vs Rs21.7b estimate

Gulf News
 

MUMBAI

ICICI Bank Ltd, India’s No. 2 lender by assets, said its third-quarter net profit fell 19 per cent as bad loans rose, although the profit decline was smaller than expected. Net profit fell to Rs24.42 billion (Dh1.32 billion, $360 million) for the three months to December 31, from Rs30.18 billion reported a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said on Tuesday. That was higher than an average forecast of Rs21.7 billion from a poll of 23 analysts, Thomson Reuters data shows. Bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 7.91 per cent at the end of December, from 6.82 per cent at the end of September and 4.72 per cent a year ago.

