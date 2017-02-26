India’s Federal Bank plans to open DIFC branch

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

India’s Federal Bank plans to open DIFC branch

New GCC representative offices planned in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Federal Bank, a private sector commercial bank based in south India is planning to expand its GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) presence through a branch in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and representative offices in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, Ganesh Sankaran, executive director of the bank, said on Sunday.

The bank currently has representative offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and has a non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit base of Rs360 billion, of which more than 80 per cent is from expatriates based in the Gulf countries. The bank currently attracts about 13 per cent of total NRI remittances into India and these form a major share of its total deposits.

The bank’s move to open a branch at DIFC is aimed at providing wholesale banking services to the NRI business community in the GCC and across the world. “We have the necessary permission from the Reserve Bank of India [RBI] to open a branch in the DIFC and are working on regulatory clearances to apply for the licence,” Sankaran said.

Given its wholesale banking business, the bank is looking to tap into business opportunities from the India-UAE business corridor. “While we provide financial assistance and advisory to clients back home, we now intend to offer the same level of services to NRI-owned firms and corporates in the Gulf region. The DIFC branch is the first step towards achieving this goal,” said Deepak Govind, deputy general manager and chief representative officer of Federal Bank in Dubai.

While the bank is an active participant in meeting the personal banking needs of NRI customers in India, it wants to participate in the financing needs of the NRI business community in terms of meeting their working capital, trade finance and business expansion funding both in India and the GCC.

The bank expects to open its Bahrain representative office before the end of this year. For Qatar and Kuwait representative office, the bank is in the process of seeking regulatory clearance from the RBI.

With its growing investments in digital banking offerings, the bank expects to reach out to more retail and wholesale NRI clients based across the GCC, Singapore, Canada, Australia, UK and UK.

“Digitisation of banking services have become a great enabler in offering our services to the Indian diaspora where we do not have a physical presence. We will continue to leverage digital channels to reach out to our NRI client base,” Sankaran said.

The bank currently has a diversified national footprint with a presence in states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Punjab with a 1,252-strong branch network.

More from Banking

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Banking

Deutsche Bank cuts bonus pool almost 80%

Business Gallery

Pictures: Nokia 3310 comes back to life at MWC

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

Oscars mistake: Here’s what really happened

Oscars mistake: Here’s what really happened