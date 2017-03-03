India needs ‘bad bank’ to clean up soured debt, rating firms say

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

India needs ‘bad bank’ to clean up soured debt, rating firms say

Stressed assets have risen to about 16.6% of total loans in India, the highest level among major economies, Finance Ministry data show

Gulf News
 

Mumbai/Hong Kong: Ratings companies including Fitch Ratings Ltd have come out in favour of setting up a state-backed “bad bank” to tackle India’s ballooning stressed assets problem, a move resisted by Raghuram Rajan, the former governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Stressed assets — made up of bad loans, restructured debt and advances to companies that can’t meet servicing requirements — have risen to about 16.6 per cent of total loans in India, the highest level among major economies, data compiled by the nation’s Finance Ministry show. A bad bank would help facilitate the resolution of soured loans, something that various small private restructuring companies have failed to do so far, Saswata Guha, a Mumbai-based analyst at Fitch, said in an interview last week.

RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya proposed last month setting up a national asset management company for taking over unviable assets held by banks, giving new life to an idea proposed by the Finance Ministry last year. Local lenders Bank of India, IDBI Bank Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank and Syndicate Bank have been downgraded by international credit assessors amid rising concerns over bad debts.

The RBI completed its audit of the nation’s 50 lenders last year, forcing them to lay bare previously hidden non-performing loans. Asset quality for private sector banks will likely deteriorate, while the pace of worsening for public sector banks has slowed in the past two quarters, according to a Feb. 23 report from Moody’s Investors Service.

India’s finance ministry spokesman DS Malik wasn’t available for a comment, when contacted by phone Friday.

RBI capital

Last year, Rajan, who stepped down as RBI governor in September, spoke out against using central bank funds to recapitalise public-sector banks. The government had earlier suggested using the Reserve Bank’s own capital to either be directly injected into public-sector banks or used to create a “bad bank” to resolve soured debt.

Banks had been reluctant to offer discounts to offload bad loans even where they are clearly worth much less than their book value because such sales “invite the attention of anti-corruption agencies making bank officials reluctant to sign off on them,” Fitch analysts including Guha wrote in a February 23 note.

“With more than $180 billion (Dh660.6 billion) in stressed assets, the government and regulators have to evaluate all avenues including a bad bank to drive better recovery rates,” said Nikhil Shah, managing director at Alvarez and Marsal, a firm that specialises in turnarounds. “Mechanisms offered by the RBI haven’t been successful in resolving bad loans primarily as the RBI does not regulate promoters and other equity stakeholders and as a result they cannot force resolutions on to them.”

A centralised restructuring asset manager could take charge of the most complex and largest distressed cases, and make politically tough decisions to reduce debt, according to Fitch analysts.

“Bankers selling bad loans to a national bad bank won’t be questioned, as this institution will be empowered by the government to take tough decisions,” said Rajesh Mokashi, managing director at CARE Ratings Ltd. in an interview. A bad bank will also bring to an end to fear of “witch-hunting” of lenders, if any, by anti-graft agencies, he said.

More from Banking

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Bank of India
follow this tag on MGNBank of India

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Bank of India
follow this tag on MGN
rupee

Also In Banking

Deutsche Bank meets funds on sub-prime relief

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger