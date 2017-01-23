GCC banks likely to face challenges from weak economic growth in 2017-18

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

GCC banks likely to face challenges from weak economic growth in 2017-18

Capital buffers to keep banks resilient, but asset quality to fall, S&P analyst says

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Weak economic environment will continue weigh on the financial profiles of banks across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in 2017 and 2018, according to banking sector analysts.

“The end of the commodities boom has also increased the pressure on GCC banks’ asset quality and profitability indicators. While we expect to see further weakening in some of these indicators in 2017-2018, we think that GCC banks have built sufficient buffers to make the overall impact on their financial profiles manageable,” said S&P global Ratings credit analyst Mohammad Damak.

Over the past one year loan growth to private sector has taken a beating. Growth in lending to the private sector halved to 5 per cent on average as of September 30, 2016, compared with 10 per cent in 2015. In 2017-2018, S&P analysts expect this situation to continue as the government’s policy response to lower oil prices continues to take the form of spending cuts and the postponement of infrastructure projects.

“Under our base-case scenario, we expect private sector lending growth to reach 5 to 7 per cent on average for the banking systems of the six GCC countries for 2017-2018, supported by strategic initiatives such as the Dubai Expo 2020, the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and the ongoing increase in government spending in Kuwait,” Damak said.

The less-supportive economic environment is expected to result in further deterioration in asset quality. As of September 30, 2016, these indicators plateaued for the GCC banks and analysts see further deterioration in 2017-2018.

S&P expects the downward trend to last for at least two years, barring any unexpected increase in hydrocarbons prices. The rating agency assumes oil prices to stabilise at $50 per barrel in 2017 and 2018, and forecast unweighted average economic growth for the six GCC countries of 2.2 per cent in 2017 and 2.5 per cent in 2018.

Rated banks in the GCC continued to display good asset quality indicators, profitability, and capitalisation in 2016 by global standards, albeit with signs of deterioration from 2015. Over the past year, S&P has taken several negative rating actions on banks in the GCC. Most of these were concentrated in Bahrain, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

After a slight decline in the first nine months of 2016, GCC banks’ profitability is projected to continue to deteriorate in 2017 and 2018. “Growth opportunities will become increasingly scarce as governments — with the exception of Kuwait—cut their expenses to cope with the lower oil prices. We also think that banks will become more selective and prioritise quality and risk profile over quantity and profitability,” said Suha Urgan, an analyst at S&P.

Overall cost of funding is expected to increase due to lower liquidity, a direct consequence of the low oil prices and increase in interest rates.

Growth in customer deposits slowed to 2.4 per cent in the first nine months of 2016, compared to 5.4 per cent in 2015, for banks in the GCC. “We expect the trend of slowing customer deposits growth to continue in 2017 and 2018. This is because governments and their related entities-whose deposits depend on oil prices-contributed between 12 per cent and 35 per cent of the total deposits of GCC banks at September 30, 2016, and we project that oil prices will remain low,” Damak said.

This situation is somewhat counterbalanced that GCC banks’ funding profile remains strong by international standards. It is mostly dominated by core customer deposits, while the use of wholesale funding remains limited, except for a few large and sophisticated issuers. The GCC banking system’s loan-to-deposit ratio averaged 91.0 per cent at September 30, 2016, compared with 88.8 per cent at year-end 2015, ranging from a high 116.9 per cent for Qatar to a low 54.2 per cent for Bahraini retail banks.

More from Banking

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Banking

National Bank of Kuwait Q4 net profit rises 40%

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report