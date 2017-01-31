Mobile
Economic challenges push ADCB profits down 16%

ADCB reports Dh4.15b in net profit for 2016

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) reported on Tuesday a 16 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit attributable to equity shareholders that reached Dh4.15 billion in the full-year 2016 from Dh4.9 billion in 2015.

The figure puts net profit for the fourth quarter of 2016 alone at Dh1 billion, also down 16 per cent over the Dh1.19 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2015.

In its analysis report, the bank attributed the decline to “lingering effects of low oil prices on economic activity and tightened liquidity, which resulted in higher funding costs and cost of risk for the bank.”

“2016 was a challenging year. The UAE’s diversified economic base as well as structural reforms helped to soften the impact somewhat. However, liquidity in the region remained tight as government and public sector deposits declined,” the report said.

Meanwhile, total customer deposits increased to Dh155 billion as of December 31, 2016, up eight per cent year-on-year. Loans and advances were also up eight per cent year-on-year, reaching Dh158 billion in 2016 compared to Dh146 billion in 2015.

The bank’s board of directors proposed to distribute cash dividends to shareholders in a sum equal to 40 per cent of the bank’s capital. It also plans to convene the annual general assembly on March 7.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
abu dhabi commercial bank pjsc

