Driving resilient socioeconomic growth yesterday, today and in the future

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Driving resilient socioeconomic growth yesterday, today and in the future

Consumers and businesses are expected to shift to smart banking platforms and save time and costs

Gulf News
 

Dear Readers,

As we embark into another year, I am filled with a sense of quiet confidence.

Why am I so buoyed? The answer can be found in how our banks continue to help the UAE develop into a strong, resilient nation — financing not just wealth by creating trade and investments, but also providing homes, education, health care and jobs. The banking industry’s 70-year legacy of success is a testament to the resilience of the sector and, in the last 45 years, the policy and regulatory leadership of the UAE’s Central Bank.

I would like to indulge myself by reminding us of our rich heritage: How from the very beginning, our banks became the lifeblood of our nation; providing the finance that has built infrastructure, businesses and industries — and sometimes, by reflecting on our past, we can better map our future.

A pivot of development and stability

We feel great pride in being part of the journey of modern banking which began in 1946. It is the banking sector’s efforts and collaboration which has led to the creation of next-generation eco-systems like the Dubai Internet City Innovation Hub and low-carbon cities, like Masdar, as well as the continual improvement in our lives through investments in high quality infrastructure and services.

From the very beginning, the philosophy of banks has been to adopt greater socioeconomic responsibilities. Once partners in creating petro-wealth, banks are now equally keen to drive the diversification mission. Much in the tradition of early bankers, who advised rulers on setting up hospitals and electricity companies, banks are now at the forefront of innovation, bringing all of its activities to your fingertips.

Despite some waves of unpredictability, the UAE remains strong by virtue of its diversification efforts, led by the people — and enabled by government laws and banks. This people-oriented legacy has helped us withstand uncertain and volatile times, triggered by international political and economic events.

Be it the 2008 financial crisis, the roller-coaster oil prices or the challenges the sector faced last year from a large number of SMEs defaulting, the regulatory authorities have reacted quickly to contain a potential crisis at each stage. The World Bank for example, mentioned that the Mena region saw the most reforms implemented in the past year, since 2009 — with the UAE and Bahrain being noted among the world’s top 10 improvers. It is this willingness to enact reforms, pass necessary laws and build strong institutions, which continues to give me the confidence that we can effectively protect our customers’ wealth.

The ethical window of opportunity

Over the next few years, much growth will occur in “new economy” sectors and banks will need to develop multiple ways to engage with customers comfortable with operating in a virtual environment. New-Age banks anticipating the future needs of customers will open up new and big business opportunities. With constant upgrades, we expect consumers and businesses to shift to smart platforms and save on time and costs.

However, modern banking is not only about examining opportunities and competition, and making investments in technology of the future. Despite advancements, the issue of ethical banking remains. After the great recession of 2008-10, the need for alternate banking was acutely felt. This gap is being filled by the growing popularity of Islamic finance, which has values of community welfare and giving embedded in the DNA of Sharia compliant banks. As we celebrate our ninth anniversary at Noor Bank this month, we are proud to be a part of this new world order.

Yet, across the world there are still millions of Muslims who choose not to use the Islamic banking system. Out of $11.5 trillion (Dh42.2 trillion), which represents the wealth of Muslims worldwide, $9.5 trillion remains outside the global Islamic financial services industry according to a report by Edbiz Corporation. My hope is that, in 2017, the Islamic finance industry will put aside competition and come together to convince Muslims, and non-Muslims, that Islamic finance provides an ethical alternative to the abuses of the conventional banking system.

Overall outlook

Even though the IMF predicts that UAE’s GDP will grow slightly from 2.3 per cent in 2016 to 2.5 per cent in 2017, I believe there are many reasons to be positive about the future of the UAE economy. A greater level of commercial activity is predicted until 2020, with the World Expo and continued operations in our free trade zones.

However, we mustn’t throw caution to the winds. Unpredictable external developments will continue to cast a shadow in some sectors more than others, and jobs in some of those sectors may come under strain. Only by exercising financial due diligence and focusing on stability can we stay ahead in the race. I am confident that as in the past, the UAE’s banks will continue to respond to challenges and opportunities that any unforeseen global, regional and local events will pose.

I wish you all a happy and prosperous 2017.

The writer is the CEO of Noor Bank. Views expressed in the column are the writer’s own and do not reflect those of the newspaper.

More from Banking

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Banking

DIFC firms need cut money laundering risks

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon