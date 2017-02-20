DIFC reports Dh421 million net profits in 2016

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

DIFC reports Dh421 million net profits in 2016

305 new companies joined the Centre’s dynamic ecosystem in 2016

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) reported a net profit of Dh421 million for the year 2016 with 14 per cent increase in the actively registered companies operating from the centre.

At the close of the year DIFC reached 1,648 active registered entities compared to 1,445 companies in the same period last year. This included 447 financial services firms, up 10 per cent from the 408 recorded in December 2015. In addition, 976 non-financial services firms registered in the DIFC, up 17 per cent from the 835 non-financial firms last year, as well as 211 retailers, up 12 per cent from the 189 retailers last year.

DIFC now has a total workforce of 21,611 professionals, a 9 per cent increase from 2015, putting DIFC firmly on its path to execute the 2024 strategy. This will see the Centre triple in size by deepening core client synergies, building relevance in key global sectors, and facilitating trade and investment across the South-South trade corridor. These initiatives will be supported by the continued enhancement of the Centre’s physical and regulatory infrastructure.

“The year 2016 was marked by significant global shifts, which brought challenges but also opportunities. Our strong financial results show that DIFC is resilient. We continue to demonstrate how our offering goes beyond being the region’s leading financial centre, by investing in leading concepts and developments to become a world-class business and lifestyle destination,” said Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC and Chairman of DIFC Authority Board of Directors.

DIFC’s financial services firms represent a cross-section of all major geographies, with 35 per cent originating from the Middle East, 17 per cent from Europe, 16 per cent from the United Kingdom, 11 per cent from Asia, 11 per cent from the United States, and 10 per cent from other countries.

“Last year, more than 50 per cent of new companies that joined in the DIFC from the southern hemisphere with China, India and South East Asia contributing significantly. We expect significant share of future growth to come from Asia and potentially the region taking over Europe, UK and US, in terms of number of companies operating from the DIFC, said Kazim.

Last year, high level delegations from DIFC made multiple visits to China, Europe, the UK, India, Africa, the US and countries in the Middle East. Overall, the team participated in 122 events and received 32 international delegations at the centre, driving knowledge sharing and demonstrating thought leadership across the globe.

For the year ahead, the DIFC officials expect the outlook to be robust with significant growth in the number of firms operating in the Centre. “We received 100 applications from the financial services firms to set up their operations in the DIFC. While some of them have completed their incorporation process, some are still pending. We have a very strong pipeline of companies aspiring to join the DIFC,” said Kazim.

Deepening core

DIFC continues to work on improving its international legislative and regulatory framework, and providing an ecosystem and a wealth of expertise across all financial sectors.

In the Asset and Wealth Management space, DIFC welcomed the Bank of Singapore and Pictet as new clients last year. In addition, the establishment of the Wealth Management Working Group set the foundations for future knowledge and best practice exchange for DIFC clients.

The Centre further broadened its client portfolio in 2016, particularly in the Bank and Capital Markets sector. DIFC welcomed a number of new firms to set up operations, including the Bank of Palestine, Ahli United Bank Limited (AUBL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Ahli United Bank, which was the first bank in the GCC region to receive the Category 1 license from the DFSA, and Zenith Bank (UK), one of Nigeria’s leading commercial banks. In addition, the Agricultural Bank of China (ABC Bank) was selected as the very first RMB Clearing Centre for the region.

Insurance sector in the DIFC has grown with key new clients including HDFC Life which is the first Indian insurance firm to join the Centre, and Starr Underwriting Agents. In addition, Jardin Lloyd Thompson expanded its operations to better service HNWIs.

In terms of Corporate and Service Providers, 2016 saw the DIFC welcome new entities, including Exxon Mobil, Mayer Brown LLP and Larsen & Toubro as well as over 20 family businesses which registered their firms in the Centre to structure and manage their wealth.

More from Banking

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Banking

January credit growth remains anaemic

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore