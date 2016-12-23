Deutsche Bank to pay $7.2b to settle US subprime case

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Deutsche Bank to pay $7.2b to settle US subprime case

The payment includes a $3.1b fine and $4.1b in relief to consumers as part of an agreement in principle with US authorities

Image Credit: File picture
Deutsche has been negotiating the terms of the fine with the DoJ since September, when the US authority targeted it with a $14 billion penalty.
Gulf News
 

BERLIN: Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay a total of $7.2 billion to settle a case with the US Department of Justice over its role in the subprime mortgage crisis, the lender said in a statement on Friday.

The payment includes a $3.1 billion fine and $4.1 billion in relief to consumers as part of an agreement in principle with US authorities, it said.

Deutsche has been negotiating the terms of the fine with the DoJ since September, when the US authority targeted it with a $14 billion penalty.

The agreement came just a day after the DoJ sued British financial giant Barclays, accusing the bank of massive fraud in the sale of mortgage-backed securities, which triggered the 2008 global financial crisis.

Deutsche Chief executive John Cryan had always insisted that the German lender would pay less than the initial US demand.

And the bank brushed off fears the consumer relief element would have a significant impact on its results.

“The financial consequences, if any, of the consumer relief are subject to the final terms of the settlement, and are not currently expected to have a material impact on 2016 financial results,” the bank said.

Germany’s biggest lender will publish preliminary 2016 results as scheduled on February 2.

Further probes

However, the settlement does not resolve probes into whether the bank manipulated foreign-currency rates and precious metals prices, and allegations it facilitated transactions that helped investors illegally transfer billions of dollars out of Russia.

Deutsche also faces civil lawsuits related to claims that its traders manipulated key interbank interest rates. It remains unclear how much it will cost the bank to wrap up these cases.

It has already paid more than $9 billion in fines and legal settlements worldwide since the start of 2008, according to Bloomberg News data.

Fears that the latest settlement would outweigh the firm’s provisions of 5.9 billion euros ($6.2 billion) for outstanding legal cases have weighed on Deutsche.

Investors fear their stakes will be diluted if the lender - already struggling with a massive restructuring and a morass of legal entanglements around the world - is forced to raise fresh capital to cover the fine.

The bank’s share price fell earlier this week on reports that it was close to a deal to settle the DoJ case.

Barclays and Deutsche were among several major banks implicated in the global financial crisis, along with Royal Bank of Scotland and Credit Suisse.

But Thursday’s US move to sue Barclays - which rejects the allegations - in open court stood out, with the DoJ choosing not to seek a mutually acceptable resolution, as it has in most cases when taking enforcement action against major financial institutions.

The outgoing US administration of President Barack Obama is also working to complete investigations of Wall Street firms for creating and selling the subprime mortgage bonds that fuelled the 2008 financial crisis.

Authorities have already taken more than $46 billion in fines from six US financial institutions over their dealings in mortgage-backed securities.

More from Banking

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Barclays
follow this tag on MGNBarclays
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Barclays
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Banking

‘Poor man’s Rajan’ is new RBI deputy governor

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees