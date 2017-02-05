Data points to slower private sector credit growth

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Data points to slower private sector credit growth

Liquidity conditions are expected to ease further this year

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Private sector credit growth in the UAE strengthened in December, led by improvements in loans to corporate sector with a 1.2 per cent month on month growth as retail loan growth remained flat according to latest data from Central Bank of UAE.

The overall dynamics of the private loan sector in 2016 reflected a softening in economic activity and credit demand with loan growth decelerating to 5.6 per cent year on year in December 2016 compared to 8.5 per cent in December. The softening in personal credit growth was more pronounced, slowing to 5.3 per cent in December from 10.3 per cent in December 2015.

Uncertainties around job cuts and wage growth were likely factors behind this trend. “We expect to see system-wide credit growth remaining at around 6 per cent in 2017. Private sector credit growth could see some uptick with increased investment activity in 2017 led by Dubai though government demand for credit could fall with the higher expected oil revenue,” said Monica Malik, Chief Economist of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

In the last month of 2016 total loans fell by -0.1 per cent resulting in annual growth of 6 per cent. A moderate fall in total loans in December seems to be a seasonal effect, with similar trends seen in 2014 and 2015. The month witnessed decline in borrowings by both government related entities (GREs) by 1.8 per cent and government borrowings by 1.1 per cent respectively.

Deposit growth

December saw robust deposit growth of 2.7 per cent month on month, building on the momentum of 1.2 per cent improvement in seen in November. The rise was the strongest monthly increase since March 2012 and resulted in the annual growth rate accelerating to 6.2 per cent year on year from 4.9 per cent in November.

Domestic deposits saw a stronger absolute increase of Dh25.9 billion, up 1.9 per cent in December month on month and 4.9 per cent year on year. Most domestic segments, including both public and private deposits realised a monthly increase, with only GRE deposits seeing a fall.

“GRE deposits ended the year down 11.8 per cent year on year after contracting -6.6 per cent month on month in December. The rise in government deposits, at 7.5 per cent month on, was particularly notable and may have been supported by the higher oil price in the month,” said Shailesh Jha, an economist at ADCB.

The government became a net depositor in the banking sector in December by Dh14.3 billion, having been a net borrower in the previous three months. Meanwhile, non-resident deposits rose by Dh15.8 billion, up 8.6 per cent month on month and 16 per cent year on year. Non-resident deposits rose to 12.7 per cent of total banking sector deposits in December from 11.7 per cent in December 2015.

The UAE’s gross loan-to-deposit ratio moderated to 100.7 per cent in December from 103.6 per cent in November on the back of the strong monthly deposit growth, pointing to an easing in banking sector liquidity conditions.

“Banks have tended to raise deposits at year-end (and quarter-end), though some of these deposits could be shed in the first quarter of 017, as was the case in early 2016. Nevertheless, with a higher average oil price forecast for 2017 versus 2016, there could be less liquidity-tightening pressure than in 2015 and 2016. Strong expected foreign borrowing (sovereigns and corporates) will also be critical to limit any upside pressure in the wider GCC region,” said Malik.

More from Banking

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
abu dhabi commercial bank pjsc

Also In Banking

Bank of Sharjah net profits up 61 per cent

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE