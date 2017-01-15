Mobile
Bank Muscat fourth quarter profit up 1.3%, in line with estimates

The bank made a profit of 39.7m riyals in the three-month period ending December 31, up from 39.2m riyals a year earlier

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender, posted a 1.3 per cent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations, in line with analysts’ estimates. The bank made a profit of 39.7 million riyals (Dh379.2 million, $103.2 million) in the three-month period ending December 31, up from 39.2 million riyals a year earlier. Bank Muscat didn’t disclose a quarterly breakdown of its earnings so Reuters calculated the figure based on previous financial statements. For the full-year, the bank made a net profit of 176.6 million riyals, up 0.6 per cent from the same period in 2015, it said in a statement to the Muscat bourse.

