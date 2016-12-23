Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

17 UAE banks among top 100 Arab banks

The 17 Emirati banks account for a combined 20.6%, or $605b, of the total assets of the top 100 Arab banks

Gulf News
 

BEITUT: A total of 17 UAE banks are among the 100 largest banking institutions in the Arab region, according to a new study conducted by the Union of Arab Banks, UAB.

Saudi Arabia came second in the list with 12 banks, followed by Qatar (12 banks), Lebanon (10), Kuwait (9) and Egypt (8).

The 17 Emirati banks account for a combined 20.6 per cent, or US$605 billion, of the total assets of the top 100 Arab banks list, said Wissam Fattouh, Secretary-General of UAB, citing the analytical study based on data for the third quarter of 2016. Aggregate assets worth US$2.93 trillion that are managed by the top 100 Arab banks represent 90 per cent of the total assets of the Arab banking sector, he noted.

Assets of the 59 banks from the Gulf Co-operation Council members, that are already in the list, stand at $2 trillion, or 68.2 per cent.

Islamic banks in the list manage assets worth $486 billion.

More from Banking

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Banking

‘Poor man’s Rajan’ is new RBI deputy governor

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees