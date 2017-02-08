Mobile
Trump’s sons to launch the Trump International Golf Club at Damac’s Akoya development

Eric said he and his elder brother share the work of managing their father’s business

  • The 18-hole course, designed by Gil Hanse, is part of Damac Hills, near Dubai Studio City and Arabian Ranches.Image Credit: Courtesy: Damac
  • Donald Trump Jr (left) and Eric Trump manage a trust that controls their father’s real estate business.Image Credit: REUTERS
Gulf News
 

Dubai: US President Donald Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr will be in Dubai later this month to open Trump International Golf Club, a golf course and clubhouse on the outskirts of the UAE city, Gulf News has learnt.

The 18-hole golf course has been open for a month, said Jan Schmidt, the Club’s food and beverage operations manager, with the clubhouse launching in a matter of weeks. The property is a venture between the Trump Organization and Damac, a Dubai-based property development company run by Hussein Sajwani, described by Trump Sr as ‘a good friend’.

Local media, including Gulf News, attended a preview of the food and beverage offering at the clubhouse on February 7.

The 18-hole course, designed by Gil Hanse, is part of Damac Hills, near Dubai Studio City and Arabian Ranches, a large residential neighbourhood popular with expats. Previously known as Akoya by Damac, the new name of Damac Hills was announced in a statement released yesterday.

Trump Sr, the 45th president of the US, announced on January 11 that he was relinquishing control of his real estate business to a trust managed by his sons, Donald Jr, 39, and Eric, 33. The company halted progress on a number of international projects — they say 30 — following Trump Sr’s inauguration in January, but say they will complete projects that they are legally contracted to finish. In his first press conference after taking office, the President said he had turned down $2 billion worth of deals in the UAE, which Damac confirmed. However a second golf course, Trump World Golf Club Dubai, is already underway and will open an 18-hole course designed by Tiger Woods, bringing the Trump Organisation’s total golf courses to 17 internationally.

In an interview on February 7 with the New York Post, his first since his father took office, Eric said he and his elder brother share the work of managing their father’s business, but that he focuses on the golf courses, the winery, hotels and construction.

“I made the purchases of every single one of those golf courses, and I rebuilt every single one of these properties,” Eric told the paper. “I know their attics better than anybody, and I know the mechanical systems better than anybody.”

It currently costs Dh25,000, to join the golf club with an annual fee of Dh35,000, Schmidt told Gulf News. There are already members on the books.

Sandra Tinari, marketing manager, when asked how many memberships have been taken up so far: ‘In terms of membership and green fees, we have been fortunate that inquiries have been very strong.’

The price for a round is Dh895 weekdays and Dh995 on the weekend.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

