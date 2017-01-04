Singapore’s overheated home prices cool off

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Singapore’s overheated home prices cool off

Government efforts to curb value spikes are paying dividends

Gulf News
 

Singapore: Singapore home prices fell 3 per cent in 2016, the third straight year of declines as the government held steadfast on property cooling measures.

An index tracking private residential prices fell 0.4 per cent in the three months ended December 31 from the previous quarter, according to preliminary data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority. Prices fell for a 13th straight quarter, the longest streak since the data was first published in 1975.

The government has signalled it is reluctant to lift property tightening measures it started implementing seven years ago as it wants to avoid overheating the market again. Singapore doesn’t intend to ease property curbs anytime soon, the central bank’s Managing Director Ravi Menon said in September.

“The existing stock of unsold homes may take three years to sell,” according to Augustine Tan, president of the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore. In addition to the oversupply, home vacancy rates are at the highest in more than 11 years, Tan said.

The residential curbs have included a cap on debt-repayment costs at 60 per cent of a borrower’s monthly income, and higher stamp duties on home purchases, after low interest rates and demand from foreign buyers raised concern prices had risen too far too fast.

High-end housing market

Home values have dropped 11 per cent from their 2013 peak, and sales have declined to about half that year’s level. Still, developers sold 7,769 homes through November, topping the sales tally of 7,440 units recorded in 2015.

Sales for 2016 could rise to 8,000 units, according to CBRE Group Inc. Singapore remains a high-end housing market in Asia — the city was ranked the region’s most expensive to buy a luxury home after Hong Kong, according to a 2016 Knight Frank wealth report.

Apartment prices in prime districts remained unchanged last quarter after falling 1.9 per cent the previous quarter, the data showed. Suburban apartment prices slid 0.3 per cent, while areas near prime districts declined 2 per cent.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

More from Property

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessProperty

Also In Property

Cost of living in Abu Dhabi to rise

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest