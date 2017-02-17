Property: First off-plan launch of 2017 from Emaar

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Property: First off-plan launch of 2017 from Emaar

Developer launches island-district at its Dubai Creek Harbour destination

Image Credit: File
Harbour Gate is a planned residential estate within Dubai Creek Harbour, set in the Island District, which will be located close to The Tower, Dubai's next city landmark.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Just days after reporting a Dh5 billion plus net profit, Emaar Properties is back with an off-plan launch — the “Harbour Gate” set on an island — and its first this year. In doing so, the master-developer is giving a major push for the Dubai Creek Harbour, a 6 square kilometre location which will also be the location for the world’s tallest skyscraper.

Harbour Gate will be a residential estate within Dubai Creek Harbour, and will feature 491 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Set in the Island District, Harbour Gate will be located close to The Tower, the next city landmark, a mall and retail district.

The sales event takes place on February 18. Details of the pricing have not been revealed. Earlier Emaar launches at Dubai Creek Harbour have been in the range of Dh1,800 and more.

“Harbour Gate offers residents the opportunity to experience living on an island in the heart of the city,” said Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Managing Director of Emaar Properties. “The spectacular views of the Creek and Downtown Dubai, and the range of F&B, retail and leisure attractions make Harbour Gate a vibrant neighbourhood.”

Residents can have 270-degree views of The Tower from a communal rooftop terrace. The Harbour Gate collection includes six penthouses and six town house duplex homes set on the podium pool deck level.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

More from Property

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGNEmaar Properties

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessProperty

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Property

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Business Gallery

Pictures: IDEX begins with a bang in the capital

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower