One-off gains help Mazaya bottom-line

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

One-off gains help Mazaya bottom-line

The Kuwaiti developer also saw a spike in investment income

Gulf News
 

Dubai

The Kuwaiti developer Mazaya managed to eke out a small gain in net profits for 2016 after recording a net gain from the sale of a subsidiary as well as from a “business combination”. These helped net profits to total 11.32 million Kuwait dinars from 2015’s 10.02 million dinars.

It is in this context that the net gains — from “business combination” and “sale of subsidiary” — should be viewed. The former helped add 2.42 million dinars and the latter brought in another 1.18 million dinars. In 2015, there were no revenues under these heads. Another major contributor to the total was investment income, at 741,826 dinars against the 11,413 dinars in 2015.

The developer also went through a revenue decline, closing 2016 with 55.17 million dinars compared with 59.81 million dinars a year ago. The bulk of the revenues came from sale of properties, totalling 47.81 million dinars, but down from 53.26 million dinars.

Mazaya maintains a property and project portfolio, with Kuwait and Dubai being the active markets. In the latter, it has residential projects in Dubailand. Last year, the holding company took an additional 50 per cent equity interest in its Turkish subsidiary, Ritim Istanbul.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

More from Property

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessProperty

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Property

Unified rental contract from March in Dubai

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year