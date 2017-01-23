New developer to create mid-market communities in Sharjah

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

New developer to create mid-market communities in Sharjah

Arada brings together Saudi and Sharjah promoters aiming to tap still untapped demand

Image Credit: Courtesy: KBW Investments
Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed Bin Talal, Founding Chairman of KBW Investments.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: A newly created joint venture — named Arada — will develop freehold residential communities in Sharjah and thus try and fill a major gap that exists in the emirate’s real estate space. The promoters of the new entity are Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khalid Bin Al Waleed Bin Talal Al Saud, founding Chairman of KBW Investments, and the Sharjah’s Basma Group led by Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi.

Arada’s development focus for the time being will be on “accessible” residential options, Prince Khalid said. It will target “those looking to invest properties that offer tremendous end-user value,” he added. “Looking ahead, we will stay committed to playing a pivotal role in supporting the government’s mandate and efforts to promote the sustainable cultural and environmental principles of Sharjah … in both emerging and new locations.

“In the immediate period following the launch, we will be targeting well-connected destinations that boast a strategic location and provide ease of access to residents coming in and going out of Sharjah.”

The first project in the company’s portfolio is to be revealed shortly. “The current shortage in urban communities in Sharjah is causing a real and burning demand not only from families residing in Sharjah, but also from others who want to relocate from other emirates in search of a value proposition,” Prince Khaled added.

Sharjah’s property market had been experiencing a mini-boom of sorts in recent years, though 2016 proved more difficult because of the soft economy and the lag from the market correction going in Dubai at the time. But there was enough activity still taking pace from investors getting interested in developments such as Tilal City as well as freehold being allowed on select high-rises. At the top of the boom cycle, Majid Al Futtaim Properties entered a joint venture with Sharjah Government to create top-notch gated communities.

The stage is thus set for more — and this is what Arada’s promoters are gunning for. “Figures from 2014 revealed a 20 per cent growth in Sharjah’s real estate market transactions when compared to 2013, with total revenue from the market growing 57 per cent over the same period,” Prince Khaled said. “In fact, the developments underway since 2014 on a regulatory level have spurred more demand for these type of projects.

“Sharjah’s real estate sector has witnessed progressive growth over a period of years, with the last two to three years seeing a particular high degree of take-off.”

Land for the maiden launch has been “secured … the project itself is already in motion and is active across all fronts including pre-construction planning.”

At the time of the launch, “we will be discussing more about project value and product mix that will be offered,” he said. “Given the consumer appetite, we expect a very favourable market and consumer reception, and we look forward to a strong market entry.

“We are launching in the right place at the right time. Sharjah will in fact be our key focus following the launch given the consumer demand for the mid-market segment. However, we remain open to exploring opportunities in leading property markets further afield.”

In a statement, Shaikh Sultan said: “The property sector remains highly attractive … especially in the residential segment. We are confident that it (Arada) will play a pivotal role in closing the gap in the underserved sector of urban communities.”

Milestones

It was in 2014 that the Sharjah Government approved a law allowing expatriates to own property. That year, the Sharjah Urban Planning Council was set up, with the mandate to create residential communities.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

More from Property

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessProperty

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Property

In the Hartland: Homes along the Dubai Canal

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report