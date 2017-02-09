Moody’s upgrades Aldar rating to Baa2

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Moody’s upgrades Aldar rating to Baa2

Outlook on all ratings ‘stable’

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Moody’s Investors Service upgraded on Wednesday the issuer rating of Aldar Properties to Baa2 from Baa 3.

The credit rating agency also upgraded to Baa2 from Baa 3 the rating of the $750 million (Dh2.75 billion) senior unsecured trust certificates due in 2018 and issued by Sukuk Funding. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

Moody’s said the decision to upgrade Aldar’s ratings reflects the developer’s deleveraged balance sheet, improved earnings quality, and a view that Aldar can withstand “ongoing weakness in the Abu Dhabi real estate market.”

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

More from Property

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessProperty

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
aldar

Also In Property

Inside Donald Trump’s Dubai golf course

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system