Mid-market Dubai communities near mid-2014 high

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mid-market Dubai communities near mid-2014 high

Sports City and Discovery Gardens are the recipients of buyer demand

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai’s mid-market communities are inching their way back to their mid-2014 highs, with the likes of Motor City and Sports City leading the way.

Of the older communities, Discovery Gardens is leading the way, according to the latest bulletin from the property consultancy ValuStrat.

This has been brought on by monthly value gains of between 0.6 per cent to 2.6 per cent for apartments in mid-tier clusters. On the villa side, the increases were extremely narrow, at between 0.8 per cent to 4.1 per cent and visible in locations such as Arabian Ranches, Jumeirah Park and Jumeirah Village.

“Two locations are now less than 5 per cent from their peak of 2014; property values in Motor City are now being recorded at only 3.2 per cent below peak,” states the report. They are “followed by Dubai Production City [earlier known as IMPZ] at 4.5 per cent below peak. Conversely, some areas saw monthly price declines that averaged minus 1.5 per cent for both villas and apartments.”

The mid-market gains reflect the two-speed dynamic now in play in the local property market. At the same time, values in the luxury end is still far from being anywhere near the mid-2014 highs.

If the coming weeks see an increase in the number of off-plan launches with a high-end profile, value gains for this property type will be limited.

According to ValuStrat, the current gross yields that investors can aspire to are 5.2 per cent for villas and 7 per cent for apartments.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

More from Property

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessProperty

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Property

First off-plan launch of 2017 from Emaar

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her