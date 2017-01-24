Dubai’s short-term homes may have the highest rentals

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai’s short-term homes may have the highest rentals

Study finds an Airbnb accommodation has a monthly average of $15,892

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Visitors to Dubai searching for accommodation via Airbnb better be prepared — the city has the “most expensive monthly average Airbnb cost at $15,892”, according to a survey of costs across global cities. In comparison, Kuala Lumpur had the most affordable monthly average Airbnb of $1,664, says findings by Nested, a London based online estate agent.

The research also shows that a property in Dubai would take 187 months to recuperate value via traditional rental methods, and 46 months via Airbnb, placing it ninth worldwide on this count (Dubai currently has more than 4,000 homes defined as being holiday homes). This compares to Lagos, Nigeria where it takes the least amount of time to recuperate property value via traditional renting at 132 months, and Taipei, where the property needs to be rented for 693 months for a payback.

Properties in Durban take the least amount of time to recuperate their value via an Airbnb rental, at 18 months on average. Properties in Beijing take the most amount of time on this count, at 714 months on average.

“The rise of Airbnb is making it harder for renters to find properties as more landlords are preferring to rent to short term renters who pay a premium,” said Matt Robinson, CEO of Nested. “But this is a great opportunity for those who have managed to fight their way onto the property ladder to make the most out of their property.”

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

More from Property

tags from this story

Nigeria
follow this tag on MGNNigeria
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessProperty

tags

Nigeria
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
microsoft

Also In Property

Homes to float on Dubai Water Canal

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day