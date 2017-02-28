Mobile
Dubai Real Estate Institute hits a landmark

It has now seen more than 50,000 students sign up for courses since 2009

Gulf News
 

DubaiL More than 50,000 students have now passed through the portals of Dubai Real Estate Institute (DREI), the educational arm of Dubai Land Department, since its opening in 2009.

It organises more than 76 courses yearly, attracting nearly 15,000 trainees. “The institute’s experience in the real estate sector has grown exponentially since its launch in 2009 — testament to this is the DREI’s membership in international organisations which fall under the United Nations umbrella,” said Mahmoud Al Burai, Executive Director.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, getthat.com.

