Dubai Properties adds to its villa options

Launches ‘La Quinta’ units in Dubailand as large format independent homes

Gulf News
 

DUBAI

Villa launches are figuring prominently in developer plans, with Dubai Properties unveiling the “La Quinta” homes at its Villanova community in Dubailand. The large-format units — ranging from 2,204 square feet to 3,863 square feet — have gone on sale at the master-developer’s sales centre in Ras Al Khor.

This represents the second launch at Villanova after the “Amaranta” last year. “La Quinta is a residential neighbourhood that is specifically designed to accommodate larger families who require in excess of three bedrooms,” Masood Al Awar, Chief Commercial Officer at Dubai Properties, said in a statement on Monday.

“We have seen a strong demand for this category of family homes following the successful handover completion of Phase 2 of our community Mudon at Dubailand. The demand is also reflected in the high resale transactions in the secondary market.”

The La Quinta villas will have two to three shaded car parks as well as an additional outdoor area. These are adjacent to Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club. Villanova is located in Dubailand near the intersection of Emirates Road and Al Ain Road. The masterplan comprises of smaller neighbourhoods of 150-250 units and multiple recreational facilities, each one including a pool house.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

