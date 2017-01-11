Mobile
Dubai Land Department cuts licensing time further

By updating its ‘Trakheesi’ system, processing can be done in five minutes flat

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Land Department has gone in for a serious upgrade to its “Trakheesi” smart system, which will ease procedures for real estate-related businesses to acquire licenses, special permits and brokers’ cards.

The smart card system will be available to eligible staff in brokerage companies, as well as those involved in other sectoral activities at developers, property management companies and timeshare service providers. “The new system provides brokers with smart cards — enabling operations to run more smoothly than ever before, particularly as the cards reduce the need for brokers to visit the Land Department,“ said Ali Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Real Estate Licensing Department.

The benefits provided include special card transactions for brokers, property evaluators and property management companies. These have reduced the processing time from two working days to five minutes, as approval comes directly from the system rather than from Land Department staff.

Customers are able to check and verify the broker card data via the Land Department’s smart application or website. Brokers can complete their transactions through the official website as the system serves all licensing management departments.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

