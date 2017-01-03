Gold prices to trade lower in 2017, say analysts

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gold prices to trade lower in 2017, say analysts

More price drops expected as precious metal continues to deal with further rate hike expectations, strong dollar

 

Dubai: Gold bugs in Dubai who are looking for another buying opportunity this year may not be disappointed, with prices forecast to drop further due to a strong dollar and interest rate hike expectations.

Analysts told Gulf News that the precious metal will likely trade lower than in 2016, even as the US Federal Reserve’s decision to adjust interest rates in December is already behind investors’ minds. Prices can move up or down, but the general trend would be on the downside, so the key is to keep an eye on developments that could trigger price falls.

Factors to watch out for in 2017, which can influence the bullion’s prices, also include the strength of the US economy, physical demand from India and China, as well as the implementation of Brexit, when Britain starts the complex negotiations to leave the European Union.

The outcome of the elections in France, Germany and the Netherlands, as well as the presidency of Donald Trump are other key factors to keep a close watch on, according to Nevine Pollini, equity analyst at UBP.

“Gold volatility will continue [in 2017]. Prices will move both ways, with overall downward pressure. I expect gold to be in the range of $1,050  to $1,200 [per ounce],” said Karim Merchant, CEO and managing director of Pure Gold Jewellers.

“Gold prices will continue to be sensitive to movement in interest rate changes, [strengthening of] the US dollar and overall global political situation.”

So far, gold inched up in the first few days of the New Year, with the 24K retailing at Dh140.25 per gram in Dubai. But the “small relief rally” can only be attributed to the fact that the December rate increase and the Fed’s latest comments “have been fully digested,” the greenback and bond yields had taken a breather and markets had shown volatility recently. As of Tuesday, however, stock markets posted some gains, while the US dollar strengthened.

“Gold seems also to be supported by a whiff of Cold War in relations between the US and Russia: the Obama administration has expelled 35 Russian diplomats from the US in retaliation for Russia’s alleged interference in the US presidential elections by hacking Democratic Party members’ e-mail accounts, among others,” said Pollini.

“Our view on gold is mildly negative and we expect it to trade lower than in 2016. However, this is without taking into account the potential impact on gold of Brexit once Great Britain triggers Article 50, or of the various elections to be held in Europe,” Pollini explained.

The analyst also noted that gold can go up if Trump fails to deliver his promises.

“The US economy and the Fed’s resulting approach to monetary tightening will be the main factors affecting gold prices in 2017.”

The US Federal Reserve is now expected to adjust interest rates “more aggressively than previously expected,” with three increases now anticipated in 2017. “If this happens, it will definitely be detrimental to gold prices. And it might well happen as the US economy, in light of the strong macro data released recently, seems quite solid, supported by a robust labour market.”

“Furthermore, Donald Trump’s promised fiscal stimulus, such as tax cuts and infrastructure spending, will most likely reflate the US economy. It remains to be seen to what extent the White House and the Congress will agree on tax cuts in January,” Pollini explained.

Gold Rate: To keep up to date with gold prices, go to our gold rate page.

Currency Rate: To keep up to date with latest exchange rates, go to our currencies page

More from Gold Rate

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessGold Rate

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject