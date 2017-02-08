Watch: Lamborghini escorts Emirates plane on runway

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Watch: Lamborghini escorts Emirates plane on runway

When Emirates' high-powered plane gives 'chase' to Italy's luxury supercar at the airport, heads turn

 

Dubai: It doesn’t happen often that a high-powered aircraft is ushered by a luxury supercar as it taxis the runway.  

But in the hometown of supercars, it does. Passengers travelling from the UAE to Bologna, Italy’s so-called ‘motor valley,’ were treated to a special sight of a Lamborghini Huracan escorting an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER as soon as the plane landed.

Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport has been wowing travellers after it partnered with the manufacturer of luxury sports cars and SUVs to upgrade its ‘Follow Me’ vehicle that escorts planes to their gates.

Emirates

Emirates’ Boeing, with a top speed of 950 kilometres per hour, is the largest aircraft flying to Bologna, while the airport’s ‘Follow Me’ car is equipped with a super-aspirated V10 engine and 610 horsepower.

The video below was taken during one of the first times when the two super vehicles met on the tarmac.

In 2015, Emirates launched its daily flight to Bologna, also referred to as the gateway to Tuscany. The capital of the Emilia Romagna region is known for its huge and well-preserved medieval historical centres and rich art, culture and commerce.

“Bologna offers inbound travellers with easy access to this vibrant tourism and commercial hub,” an Emirates airline executive had said during the launch.

More from Aviation

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
emirates airline

Also In Aviation

EU readies to face Gulf carrier challenge

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE