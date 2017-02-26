Mobile
Watch: Emirates’ new lounge in the sky

Airline releases video of its improved mid-air lounge facilities which will be operational this year

 

Dubai: Passengers who can splurge thousands of dirhams more on premium tickets with Emirates are in for a more luxurious treat.

The airline is setting the bar higher for mid-air luxury with a new multi-million dollar cabin interiors upgrade for its A380 and Boeing 777 fleet.

Part of the project is to enhance the interiors and expand the seating capacity of the Airbus A380’s onboard lounge, where passengers socialise and enjoy gourmet canapes, premium drinks and signature cocktails prepared by a dedicated bartender.

Inspired by private yacht cabins, each seating area will have a table and window view. Overall, the lounge can comfortably accommodate up to 26 passengers at a time, including 8 seated.

Emirates currently has 93 A380s that are equipped with an onboard lounge. The fleet serves 46 cities on five continents.  The revamped facility will be similarly located on the upper deck of the aircraft, for First and Business Class passengers.

The new facilities will make their operational debut in July 2017. They will also be unveiled during ITB Berlin, one of the world’s largest tourism trade fairs.

Emirates bar

Emirates bar

Emirates bar

emirates airline

