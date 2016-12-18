UAE signs open skies agreement with Sweden
Dubai: The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, of the UAE has announced signing an open skies agreement with the Kingdom of Sweden.
The signed agreement enables both parties full flexibility on routes, capacity, frequency and types of aircraft to be operated in any type of services by the designated airlines of each country.
The agreement was signed by Saif Mohammad Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, and Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to the UAE, at the Shaikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre.