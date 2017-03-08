Travel alert: New baggage rules at Dubai airport effective today

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Travel alert: New baggage rules at Dubai airport effective today

Some passengers likely to show up with non-compliant bags, with policy changes only announced recently

 

Dubai: Operators in the travel industry have advised passengers flying out of Dubai International  to adhere to the new baggage regulations that go into effect today, March 8, to avoid delays.

Starting today, bags that don’t have at least one flat surface will be rejected at check-in, including irregularly shaped and oversized items, as they can bog down the luggage handling process.

“Customers are being asked to not bring round bags to DXB as they can jam our baggage system, delay baggage delivery and inconvenience other passengers. Please ensure baggage has at least one flat surface,” the airport authority said in its latest passenger alert.

An Emirates spokesperson said the airline is also advising its customers to check its website for all baggage enquiries, to avoid confusion.  “We are quite specific and detailed with our passengers when it comes to baggage dimensions even when we have exceptions.”

With the new changes announced only last week, some passengers are still likely to show up with non-compliant bags.

Premjit Bangara, travel manager at Sharaf Travel, said that since the announcement, they have been inundated with calls from customers seeking to clarify the new baggage rules.

“All airlines have been duly informed of these changes, as well as local travel agents. [But] there could be a few incidents where passengers turn up with boxes or suitcases which do not conform to the new rules,” Bangara said.

He, however, clarified that the new regulations are not likely to affect the majority of the travelling public, even those who don’t invest in a suitcase.

The new rules also don’t mean that passengers who fail to comply won’t be allowed to check in their belongings, as they still have an option to repack their stuff for a fee or proceed to the oversized baggage counter.

“The ruling clearly states that only bags with flat surfaces will only be accepted. Flat-bottomed rectangular and square [packages] which are used by a majority of travellers with modest means will continue to be accepted, provided they are not oversized and irregularly shaped,” said Bangara.

“It also clearly states that these bags can only be secured by tape, not be thick plastic ropes which is the current practice. The logic being that these knotted ropes could snag themselves on the conveyor belts and cause downtime, which in turn would affect and delay the processing of baggage at the airport.”

Here are a few tips to ensure a smooth check-in:

1.      Use a bag that has at least one flat surface.
2.      Do not use irregularly shaped suitcases.
3.      Don’t tie thick plastic ropes around your luggage. If you must, secure it with a tape.
4.      Make sure your baggage is not larger than 90 centimetres long, 75 centimetres high and 60 centimetres wide
5.      Adhere to the weight limit specified by your carrier.
6.      Remember the old rule: Liquids that you put in your hand luggage should not exceed 100ml per container, which must be placed in a clear, resealable plastic bag.

More from Aviation

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
emirates airline

Also In Aviation

Emirates chief fears ‘gathering storm’

Business Gallery

Check out new cars unveiled in Geneva

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE