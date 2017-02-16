Mobile
Strikes to cause disruption at German airports

Delays and cancellations expected as ground crew walk out, demanding one euro per hour payrise

 

Berlin: Passengers should expect flight delays and cancellations at Berlin’s two airports Thursday due to a ground crew strike strike over pay, union officials announced.

The strike, which the Verdi union referred to as a “warning”, is scheduled to last from 3pm to 9pm GMT (7pm to 1am UAE). “Travellers will have to expect long delays and possibly also flight cancellations,” it said.

Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline, warned passengers that up to 30 flights could be cancelled. Air Berlin, the second largest, said departures at Berlin-Tegel airport would be “delayed or cancelled due to the Verdi trade union strike”.

Verdi called the strike ahead of new pay talks on Friday. The union wants a salary increase of one euro per hour. Ground crew are currently paid 11 euros per hour.

A similar strike last Wednesday at the airports in Berlin and the one in Hamburg forced airlines to cancel up to 100 flights.

