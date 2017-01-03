SalamAir launches ticket sales for Salalah-Muscat flights
MUSCAT: SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline, said on Tuesday it has launched ticket sales for flights between Salalah and Muscat effective January 30 this year, followed by flights from Muscat to Dubai from mid-February.
The tickets are available through the website salamair.com, as well as travel agents, the airline said. “The eagerly waited launch of Salam Air ticket sales is a significant occasion for the airline and for the people of Oman. Our competitive price structure makes it possible for tourism and business passengers to take journeys more frequently,” said SalamAir chairman Khalid Al Yahmadi.