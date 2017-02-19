Raytheon sees opportunities in Gulf due to security threats

Visitors at a showroom during the opening of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference.

Abu Dhabi: Raytheon, the US-based defence company, sees opportunities in the Gulf region due to growing security threats and instability.

Speaking to Gulf News on Sunday, on the sidelines of Idex (International Defence Exhibition and Conference), a senior executive of the company said they’ve been in the region for 30 years with offices in Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.

“We do significant business in Saudi, UAE, Qatar and Kuwait and we will continue to nurture those relationships and look for opportunities in the region,” said Alan Davis, programme director for naval and area mission defence in the company.

The company said that the UAE navy awarded it a multimillion dollar direct commercial sale to supply the navy with Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAMs) Block 2, which are designed to protect ships against anti-ship missiles, helicopters, aircraft and surface craft. The company did not disclose the total money involved in the sale of the missile system to the UAE navy.

Naval surveillance

“The emirates want to protect the investment they’ve made in their naval forces and that’s what Ram missiles provide,” Chris Davis, president of Raytheon International in the UAE, said in a statement.

The company said the missiles will be used to protect the emirate’s Baynunah class corvettes, which are used by the UAE navy for surveillance, interception, coastal patrol, helicopter operations and other security missions.

The company also said the Qatari navy has recently signed a letter of offer and acceptance for Ram Block 2 for their corvette class ship.

Raytheon, which is headquartered in Massachusetts has partnership in the UAE with Abu Dhabi Ship Building, NIMR Automotive, Emirates Defence Industries Company and Tawazun.

At Idex 2017, the company is showcasing advanced capabilities in air and missile defence, border security, and land and naval systems among a wide range of innovative solutions for the Gulf region. The total sales of the company in 2016 stood at $24 billion (Dh88 billion).