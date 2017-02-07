Qatar Airways expects Trump’s travel ban to be relaxed — report

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Qatar Airways expects Trump’s travel ban to be relaxed — report

CEO Akbar Al Baker said he expected Trump’s business talent would prevail when it came to trade between the US and Gulf countries

Gulf News
 

Sydney: Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker on Tuesday said he expected US President Donald Trump would eventually relax a travel ban targeting seven predominantly Muslim countries, New Zealand media reported.

The travel ban, Trump’s most controversial act since taking office last month, was halted temporarily on Friday following a ruling by a US judge, but it affected some of the airline’s passengers.

Al Baker said he expected Trump’s business talent would prevail when it came to trade between the US and Gulf countries.

“I think we still need to give him some time to see how it is to run a superpower country,” Al Baker told media in New Zealand, according to a Fairfax Media report.

He was speaking after the airline launched one of the world’s longest flights from Doha to Auckland.

“I’m sure he will realise in the long run that the Gulf countries are contributing hugely to the economy of the United States.” Al Baker has previously appeared at events with Trump and last year described him as “a friend” to CNN.

“President Trump is trying to protect the interests of his country the same way I am trying to protect the interests of my country and my airline,” Al Baker said on Tuesday.

On January 27, Trump suspended the entry of nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and all refugees.

The ban caught the airline industry off guard, with some carriers forced to re-roster flight crew.

More from Aviation

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen
Qatar Airways
follow this tag on MGNQatar Airways

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aviation

Etihad Airways passenger numbers up 6% to 18.5m

Business Gallery

Look: Inside the most expensive home in US

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini