Qantas, Air NZ flag brighter outlook after price war hits profits

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Qantas, Air NZ flag brighter outlook after price war hits profits

Qantas underlying first-half profit down 7.5% ; Air NZ pretax profit tumbles 24%

Image Credit: Bloomberg
An A380 operated by Qantas takes off from Sydney. Qantas has forecast a slowdown in capacity growth in the second half.
Gulf News
 

SYDNEY, WELLINGTON

Qantas Airways Ltd and Air New Zealand Ltd reported first-half profit declines as an expansion in capacity by rivals hit international airfares, but both airlines said they expect the fierce competition to moderate.

Shares in the carriers climbed as Air New Zealand said it was already seeing a reduction in flights by Chinese competitors while Australia’s flagship carrier forecast a much slower pace of growth in capacity in the second half.

Lower fuel prices had encouraged carriers like American Airlines Group Inc and Qatar Airways to add flights to Australia and New Zealand, taking some of the shine off what has been a recent robust period or earnings for both firms.

“We’re at the high water tide mark of new competitors coming into the market place and we’re really encouraged by the fact that some of our competition’s already adjusting capacity downwards,” Air New Zealand Chief Executive Christopher Luxon said on a call with analysts.

He noted the first half had been “abnormal” as capacity on long haul flights to the Pacific nation had risen 30 per cent.

Air New Zealand was hit harder during the period with profit before tax tumbling by a quarter to NZ$349 million and its revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) dropping 14.3 per cent on long-haul international routes.

Qantas booked a 7.5 per cent slide in first-half underlying profit before tax, its most closely watched measure, to A$852 million ($656 million), beating guidance slightly. Its RASK fell 8.9 per cent on international routes.

Despite the declines, the results measured up well historically with Air New Zealand — widely regarded as a well managed airline with a dominant position — reporting its second-best first-half performance.

Qantas, which has benefited from a cost-cutting program and weakness at rival Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd in the domestic market, turned in its third-best result for a first-half. It also forecast the domestic market would improve in the second half.

Shares in Qantas surged as much as 6.5 per cent to their highest levels in nearly 10 months, while Air New Zealand’s stock climbed 3.7 per cent to a one-month high.

Australia’s biggest airline also said it would push back the delivery date for the first of 99 Airbus SE A320neo aircraft to be used by its low-cost Jetstar division until the financial year ended June 30, 2019.

It had expected previously to receive it by the end of this calendar year.

That follows a similar move by Virgin Australia, which postponed the delivery of new Boeing Co 737 MAX aircraft for at least a year after reporting a 48 per cent decline in underlying earnings last week.

Macquarie Equities analyst Sam Dobson said he believed the decision to defer was positive as it could lead to more cash to give back to shareholders.

“If you are seeing your competitor not necessarily bring in an aircraft that is a step change from current technology then there isn’t really any need for you to do the same,” he said.

Qantas announced plans to pay an interim half-franked dividend of A$0.07 a share on Thursday.

—Reuters

More from Aviation

tags from this story

Qantas
follow this tag on MGNQantas
Qatar Airways
follow this tag on MGNQatar Airways
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

Qantas
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar Airways
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aviation

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Business Gallery

Inside Gaza’s first indoor mall

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free