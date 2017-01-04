Mobile
Passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport grows 9.4% in November

Total passengers also grows in the first eleven months by 7%

Image Credit: Gulf News File
The passport control area at Dubai International Airport.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai International witnessed a 9.4 per cent increase in passenger traffic throughout November 2016, according to the monthly report issued on Wednesday by operator Dubai Airports.

The airport registered a total of 6,581,805 passengers in November, compared to 6,013,911 passengers during the same month in 2015. Up until that point in the year, traffic at Dubai international totalled 75,947,899 passengers, up 7 per cent compared to 70,961,598 passengers recorded during the first 11 months of the year in 2015.

The report also revealed that throughout November, the top regions in terms of percentage growth were Eastern Europe, which saw 26.5 per cent growth as a destination, Asia (17.3 per cent), followed by the GCC (17 per cent).

That same month, London, Doha, Mumbai and Riyadh were the top destination cities, in that order.

An increase in capacity and the launch of new services by Air India, Jet Airways and Spice Jet saw India (YTD 958,763 passengers) become the top destination country in terms of total passenger numbers logged in November, followed by Saudi Arabia (469,483 passengers), the UK (465,385), and Pakistan (308,071), as per Dubai Airports statement.

In terms of cargo, Dubai International handled 234,743 tonnes throughout November, a year on year growth of 7.5 per cent compared to 218,323 tonnes recorded during the same month in 2015.

