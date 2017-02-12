Muscat International Airport completion by end-2017: minister

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Muscat International Airport completion by end-2017: minister

New airport expected to have a capacity to handle more than 12m passengers yearly

Image Credit: Ministry of Transport
The new airport will feature 86 check-in counters, 10 baggage claim belts, and 40 departure and arrival gates.
Gulf News
 

Muscat: Ahmad Al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, affirmed on Sunday that 96 per cent of the new Muscat International Airport terminal is completed.

Al Futaisi added that the terminal will be in operation by the end of this year.

The new Muscat International Airport is expected to have a capacity to handle more than 12 million passengers every year and is expected to reach 48 million passengers after completing a number of four-phased construction projects, according to the minister.

The first stage will cover 580,000 square metres and will feature 86 check-in counters, 10 baggage claim belts, 40 gates for both departure and arrival, 29 waiting lounges, 29 aircraft stands with jet-bridges as well as a new control tower.

The new terminal will be able to handle large aircraft such as the Airbus A380 and the Boeing 747. Once the new terminal is complete and becomes fully operational, the existing terminal will be used for low-cost carrier operations.

Latest data

This was announced during the ministry’s annual media meeting on Sunday.

Passenger volume at the Muscat International Airport soared 16.6 per cent in 2016, driving numbers up to more than 12.03 million from 10.31 million in 2015, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Compared to 2015, the number of international flights at the airport also went up by 11.6 per cent to 93,822 (46,913 landings and 46,909 take-offs).

There has been an increase of 17.3 per cent in the number of international passengers at more than 11 million, comprising over 5.54 million arrivals, 5.43 million departures and 27,638 transit passengers

 

More from Aviation

tags from this story

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aviation

Emirates says flight was delayed by Delta

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

10 unusual bans across the world

10 unusual bans across the world

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week