Mitsubishi Heavy Industries postpones delivery of Japan passenger jet by two years

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries postpones delivery of Japan passenger jet by two years

It’s the fifth time that company has pushed back commercial roll-out of its Mitsubishi Regional Jet, Japan’s first domestically produced plane

Gulf News
 

Tokyo: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said Monday it would postpone delivery of its long-awaited regional jet by two years, and warned over soaring development costs for the problem-plagued plane. This is the fifth time that the company has pushed back the commercial roll-out of its Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), Japan’s first domestically produced passenger plane for over half a century.

The decision to move back the first customer delivery to mid-2020 from mid-2018 comes after local media reports said the plane needed more design changes to ensure it was safe. The problem was linked to the location of certain electronic equipment, the Nikkei business daily and other Japanese media reported.

More from Aviation

tags from this story

Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

Japan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aviation

US airlines better off competing: analyst

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report