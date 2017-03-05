Mobile
London taxis sport Gulf Air branding

For one month, cabs in the British capital will advertise the Bahraini airline

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Taxis in London will display the branding of Bahrain’s national carrier, Gulf Air, for the next month, according to a statement issued by Gulf Air on Sunday.

The airline added that the branding comes as part of a month-long campaign with taxi advertising specialist Sherbet Media, to promote Gulf Air, its website and its call centre.

Gulf Air’s first flight to London was in 1970, and the airline currently operates a twice-daily service to London Heathrow Airport.

