Flynas launches Dammam-Abu Dhabi route
Abu Dhabi: Saudi-based airline, Flynas, announced that its first flight from Dammam to Abu Dhabi touched down at the UAE capital, marking the start of a new direct operation between Dammam and Abu Dhabi with four weekly flights.
Flynas had announced earlier this month it was planning to launch a new route between both cities in a new step towards strengthening the airline’s network of international flights, and linking King Fahd International Airport with Abu Dhabi International Airport.