Etihad signs optimisation deal with Kenya Airways

DUBAI: Etihad Airways Engineering has signed an agreement with Kenya Airways to perform mandatory checks on its new Boeing 787-8s.

The checks will begin in February, with the sixth and last planned for October 2017.

Jeff Wilkinson, CEO of Etihad Airways Engineering, said: “We are pleased to support Kenya Airways in optimising its fleet performance and building its technical know-how through our expanding Boeing 787 heavy maintenance capabilities.”

Martyn Haines, Kenya Airways technical director, said: “We will use this opportunity to upscale and retool some of our technical department, who will be onsite to provide oversight of all work being done. The agreement also opens up other collaborative opportunities including training programmes.”